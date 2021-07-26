Greek state budget records primary deficit of 9.1 bln€ in Jan-Jun 2021

The Greek state budget recorded a primary deficit of 9.093 billion euros in the January-June 2021 period, down from a budget target of a shortfall of 9.919 billion euros and from a deficit of 6.101 billion euros in the corresponding period in 2020.

The general government balance posted a deficit of 12.221 billion euros in the H1 2021, down from a budget target of a deficit of 12.950 billion euros and a deficit of 9.232 billion euros the same period in 2020.

Net revenues were 21.971 billion euros in the first six-month period, up 0.4 percent from targets, while regular budget revenue was 24.039 billion euros, up 0.4 percent from targets. Tax revenues were 20.140 billion euros, up 0.4 percent from targets.

Tax returns totaled 2.068 billion euros, matching budget targets, while Public Investment Program revenues were 2.071 billion euros, up 17 million from the target.