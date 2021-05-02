Covid-19 outbreak: 72 related deaths on Sun.; 811 intubated patients in hospital ICUs

Another 72 Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Sunday, celebrated as Orthodox Easter Sunday, in Greece. Moreover, 1,391 new single-day instances were reported, albeit with substantially less tests conducted the previous day, Saturday.

Intubated patients treated in ICUs remained at 811, with this specific category still stubbornly remaining in the 800-level for the past few weeks.

The latest fatalities bring the death toll in the country from the pandemic to 10,453, with the average age of the victims being 79.

On a positive note, nearly 22,000 vaccinations were conducted on Saturday, with the total number in the country now nearing 3.1 million, out of a native population of 11 million. At least 2.15 million people have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.