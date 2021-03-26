One weekly Covid-19 self-test mandatory for specific commercial sectors as of early April; goal to restart Greek economy

Friday, 26 March 2021 23:32
UPD:23:47
A Covid-19 self-test initiative will commence in lockdown-battered Greece early next April, the government announced on Friday, with the goal being a mass detection of non-symptomatic carriers of the virus as part of an effort rapidly roll back and eliminate all restrictions on commerce and non-essential movement.

The test kits will be provided for free to citizens, probably through neighborhood pharmacies.

According to deputy health minister Vassilis Kontozamanis, if a first self-test results in a positive reading, a second test will take place in a public health entity to confirm the reading.

At the same time, mandatory self-tests will be instituted for several sectors of professionals and wage-earners, namely, people employed in coastal shipping, retail stores, the food & beverage sector, tourism, and court officers, among others.

One self-test (the rapid version) per week will be mandated.

