Covid-19 outbreak: First S. African Covid variant reported in Greece; pandemic figures continue to drop

Greece's public health and civil protection authorities were on high alert over the weekend after the first detection of a so-called "South Africa" variant of the Covid-19 virus in the country. The case was reported from the northern city of Thessaloniki, with the infected person reportedly identified as a priest.

In fact, the relevant civil protection deputy minister arrived in Thessaloniki at the head of a government detail to investigate the case and ensure that it was thoroughly traced.

On Sunday, 484 new single-day confirmed instances of the Covid-19 virus were reported around Greece.

The number of intubated patients suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms continued to ease, with 255 cases reported on Sunday. The average age of this group of patients rose slightly, now at 69, with 86.7 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Finally, another 17 related fatalities were reported on the day, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to 5,796.

This macabre figure has also been steadily falling over the past month, as the country remains in a partial nationwide lockdown.

The average age of the victims remained fixed at 79, with 95.5 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.