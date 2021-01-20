Majority vote in Parliament ratifies law setting stage for expansion of territorial waters in Ionian Sea

A draft bill approving the framework for extending Greek territorial waters in the Ionian Sea - along the length of the western seaboard - was approved on Wednesday by a wide majority of deputies, 284 out of the 300-MP legislature.

Sixteen deputies from the Communist Party (KKE) voted "present", joined by a sole MP from main opposition SYRIZA party.

In a pair of Tweets from his account, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias referred to a "...A historical moment for our country. Following the adoption, with a substantial majority of votes in favour, of the draft law regarding the extension of Greece's territorial waters in the Ionian islands, and the Ionian Sea up to Cape Tainaron, Greece is expanding."

He also took an indirect aim at neighboring Turkey, which does not recognize the application of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in the Aegean, saying the law is "...line with International Law and in particular the International Law of the Sea, which constitutes part of the European aquis, we reserve our inherent right to expand the territorial waters in the other regions of the country as well."