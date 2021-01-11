Covid-19 outbreak: 39 fatalities on Mon. in Greece; ICU patients, confirmed case drop, slowly, amid continued lockdown

Monday, 11 January 2021 19:04
UPD:19:06
INTIME NEWS/ΜΩΥΣΙΑΔΗΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

Covid-19 figures in Greece on Monday remained mostly at the previous day's levels, with 444 single-day new confirmed cases reported; 350 acute cases being treated in hospital ICUs and with another 39 related fatalities recorded.

Total number of Covid-19 infections in the country now exceed 145,000.

The number of intubated patients continued to drop, but at a slow pace, even in the face of a now more than two-and-a-half month partial nationwide lockdown.

The average age of this group remained at 68, with 85.1 percent either suffering from an underlying condition or being above the age of 70.

Conversely, 962 people once treated in ICUs for the coronavirus recovered and were discharged.

The death toll from the pandemic reached 5,302, with the average age of the victims fixed at 79; 95.5 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών