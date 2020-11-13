Bloomberg: Athens trying to lure 3 City of London banks in wake of Brexit

The Mitsotakis government is apparently trying to benefit from Brexit - only five years since the previous Greek government flirted with an uncontrolled "Grexit" - with the prime minister's top economy adviser telling Bloomberg that talks are underway with three City of London to lure activities and employees to Greece.

Alex Patelis referred to what he called UK-based financial institutions' intent to diversify operations outside the now former EU member.

The center-right government emerged victorious in the July 2019 on a platform that, among others, promised to attract major foreign investments with pro-business policies and a stable socio-political climate.

Patelis cited a recent promised investment by Microsoft and a sovereign credit rating upgrade by Moody's.

A day earlier, another Moody's dispatch from Athens reported that the Greek government plans to offer a 50-percent tax-free framework, applied for seven years, for professionals and entrepreneurs to repatriate, along with eligible foreign nationals.