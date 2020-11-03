Govt: Nine suitors express interest in Igoumenitsa port concession

The relevant shipping and island policy minister this week revealed, as he said, that nine business groups have expressed an interest in acquiring a concession for the port of Igoumenitsa, in extreme northwest Greece.

Minister Yannis Plakiotakis, in answer to a tabled question by the main opposition SYRIZA party, dismissed criticism that state-owned ports are being "sold-off", referring instead to the granting of concessions for operation of the facilities, "and ones linked with major investments in infrastructure, which after the end of the concession term will revert to the Greek state."

Igoumenitsa, which lies across the island of Corfu on the Ionian sea and a few kilometers south of the Greek-Albanian border, has regular ferry routes to the former and Italy, while comprising the western-most point on the Egnatia motorway.