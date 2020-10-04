Covid-19 outbreak: 229 confirmed cases on Sun.; four related fatalities over last 24-hour period

Public health authorities on Sunday announced another 229 confirmed new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number in Greece to nearly 19,900.

Eight-two people remained on life support in hospital ICUs around the country, with the average age of this sample being 69, while 81.7 percent are either over the age of 70 or suffer from an underlying condition.

The death toll over the past 24-hour period rose by four, bringing the total in Greece to 409. The average age of the victims is 78, while 96.3 percent either suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.