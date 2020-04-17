Bob Dylan: Δεύτερο καινούργιο τραγούδι - έκπληξη

Το «I Contain Multitudes» είναι το δεύτερο καινούργιο τραγούδι που δημοσιοποιεί ο Bob Dylan σε διάστημα μόλις τριών εβδομάδων, κάτι το οποίο σημαίνει ότι ο διάσημος Αμερικανός τραγουδιστής και κάτοχος Νόμπελ λογοτεχνίας ετοιμάζει καινούργιο άλμπουμ. Το οποίο θα είναι η πρώτη συλλογή πρωτότυπων τραγουδιών του μετά το «Tempest» του 2012.

Το τραγούδι, με σαφή αναφορά στον μεγάλο Αμερικανό ποιητή Ουόλτ Ουΐτμαν, είναι μια ευαίσθητη μπαλάντα με μινιμαλιστική ενορχήστρωση και μελωδία στο στυλ του «Beyond the Horizon» του 2006. «I paint landscapes/I paint nukes» τραγουδά ο Dylan. «I contain multitudes… I’m a man of contradictions/I’m a man of many moods».

Κάνει νεύμα στον David Bowie (στον πρώτο στίχο κάνει ρίμα «all the young dudes»). Γνέφει και στον Έντγκαρ Άλαν Πόε («Got a tell-tale heart/Like Mr. Poe/Got skeletons in the wall/Of people you know»). «Παρόντες» είναι στο τραγούδι και ο Ιρλανδός ποιητής Άντονι Ράφτερι και ο Ουίλιαμ Μπλέικ. Ενίοτε όμως, ο Dylan επιδιώκει να σοκάρει: «I’m just like Anne Frank/Like Indiana Jones/And them British bad boys the Rolling Stones».

Είναι πιο σύντομο από το πρώτο καινούργιο τραγούδι του, το «Murder Most Foul», που έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα τον Μάρτιο, ένα τραγούδι 17 λεπτών που πηδά από τη δολοφονία του Τζον Κένεντι σε μια καλειδοσκοπική θεώρηση της Αμερικής του 20ού αιώνα.

«I Contain Multitudes»

Today and tomorrow, and yesterday too

The flowers are dying like all things do

Follow me close, I’m going to Baliyali

I’ll lose my mind if you don’t come with me

I’ll fuss with my hair, and I fight blood feuds

I contain multitudes

I got a tell-tale heart, like Mr. Poe

Got skeletons in the walls of people you know

I’ll drink to the truth of the things we said

I’ll drink to the man that shares your bed

I paint landscapes, and I paint nudes

I contain multitudes

Red Cadillac and a black mustache

Rings on my fingers that sparkle and flash

Tell me what’s next, what shall we do?

Half my soul, baby, belongs to you

I rollick and I frolic with all the young dudes

I contain multitudes

I’m just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones

And them British bad boys the Rolling Stones

I go right to the edge, I go right to the end

I go right where all things lost are made good again

I sing the songs of experience like William Blake

I have no apologies to make

Everything’s flowing all at the same time

I live on a boulevard of crime

I drive fast cars and I eat fast foods

I contain multitudes

Big pedal pushers, great blue jeans

All the pretty maids, and all the old queens

All the old queens from all my past lives

I carry four pistols and two large knives

I’m a man of contradictions, I’m a man of many moods

I contain multitudes

You greedy old wolf, I show you my heart

But not all of it, only the hateful parts

I’ll sell you down the river, I put a price on your head

What more can I tell you, I sleep with life and death in the same bed

Get lost, madam, get up off my knee

Keep your mouth away from me

I’ll keep the path open, the path in my mind

I see to it that there’s no love left behind

I play Beethoven sonatas, Chopin’s preludes

I contain multitudes

naftemporiki.gr