Covid-19 outbreak: Death toll 86; 1,955 confirmed cases

Confirmed coronavirus infections in Greece neared the 2,000-mark on Thursday (1,955), rising by more than 60 in a 24-hour period, an optimist development considering the sharp curve upwards witnessed in many European countries and the ominous surge in cases in the United States.

The death toll attributed to Covid-19 reached 86, three higher than a day earlier, also at the very low end of fatalities in Europe.

The government's coordinator for dealing with the pandemic, Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, added that more than 33,000 tests have been conducted so far, also on the lower end in terms of west European averages.

Seventy-nine people remained in intensive care, of which the majority are men with an underlying condition.