Deflation continues in Greece in Oct 19

The rate of recovery in Greece's economy - after nearly a decade of a punishing economic implosion - isn't apparently strong enough to affect consumer prices, with the rate of harmonized inflation in October still hovering at a negative range.

According to the country's statistics authority on Friday, the inflation rate fell by 0.3 percent in October 2019, compared to an equally shrinking 0.2 percent in September 2019.

A national consumer price index fell even further, down by -0.7 percent.

Deflation had been recorded in Greece from March 2013 until last year, with November 2019 witnessing a drop in consumer prices by 2.9 percent on an annualized basis.