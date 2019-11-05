Provision readied to mandate 30% e-transactions for taxpayer's annual total annual income

By T. Tsiros

tsiros@naftemporiki.gr

The government is expected to unveil the final text of a tax code provision that will require taxpayers in Greece to accumulate 30 percent of their total annual declared income in the form of electronic transactions for the year in which they file tax returns.

The move is widely expected, and could come on Wednesday.

According to reports a day earlier, the provision will exclude income from accrued interest rates on deposits and dividends and individuals above the age of 70, but will include self-employed professionals, which in Greece include everything from private sector physicians to plumbers and barbers. Net profits of self-employed professionals and craftsmen will be the "yardstick" used to reach the 30-percent e-transactions threshold.