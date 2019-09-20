ΒοG Gov. Stournaras: Growth above 3% after 2020 'under certain conditions'

Greek central banker Yannis Stournaras this week again underlined the need to reduce the ambitious fiscal goals that Athens has committed to meeting until 2022, to the benefit of the "real economy". He also again underlined that historic lows for yields linked to Greek bonds allow for more flexible fiscal space, without the external debt's sustainability affected, saying a quick solution will also benefit's Greece's institutional creditors.

The influential Bank of Greece (BoG) Governor spoke at the annual Stavros Niarchos Foundation Lecture

at Yale on Thursday, in an address entitled “Greece in Europe: Reasons for Optimism”.

The entire address is found here:

https://www.bankofgreece.gr/en/news-and-media/press-office/news-list/news?announcement=e76ca510-bce6-481e-a3e7-93cd8bd0c7e9