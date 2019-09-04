Greek GDP rate grows in Q2 by 0.8% compared to Q1; 1.9% on annual basis

The rate of economic growth in thrice bailed-out Greece (2010-15) continued to increase in 2019, with GDP rising in the April-June period on the back of higher public consumption, and after a more-or-less disappointing first quarter.

According to figures released by Greece's statistics authority, EL.STAT, GDP growth in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 0.8 percent compared to the preceding quarter, and 1.9 percent on an annual basis - compared with the same period in 2018. In Q1 2019, the same figures were 0.2 and 1.1 percent, respectively.

