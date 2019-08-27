State budget expected to funnel 195 mln€ to PPC in 2020

Greek state coffers are the mostly likely source for up to 195 million euros that will be conveyed to the Public Power Corp. (PPC), the country's dominant but now exceedingly loss-making electricity utility, as part of arrears owed to the company for subsidized power rates, especially for electricity supplied to numerous Aegean islands off the national grid.

The debt concerns 2011, and only part of more than 700 million euros owed by the state to the also state-run but ATHEX-listed utility, billed as Greece's biggest industrial concern.