Self-styled anarchist arrested hours after threatening 'interventions' at Athens tourist sites

A self-styled anarchist who on Monday threatened that a notorious “anarchist cooperative” he belongs to will engage in “interventions” at numerous tourist sites in Athens if Greek police engages in a clampdown on street crime and vandalism was duly arrested hours later on a charge of inciting illegal acts.

The 40-year-old man took to his personal Facebook page to issue the threat on the part of the anarchist group “Rouvikonas”.

Earlier, a prosecutor in Athens filled misdemeanor charges against two suspects who police allege threw red paint at the exterior of a building housing Greece’s largest employers’ association, SEV, a day earlier.

The two suspects were referred for immediate trial, as the relevant prosecutor determined that the pair were arrested “In flagrante delicto”, or, caught “red-handed”.