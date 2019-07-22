Self-styled anarchist arrested hours after threatening 'interventions' at Athens tourist sites

Monday, 22 July 2019 23:09
UPD:23:11
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

A self-styled anarchist who on Monday threatened that a notorious “anarchist cooperative” he belongs to will engage in “interventions” at numerous tourist sites in Athens if Greek police engages in a clampdown on street crime and vandalism was duly arrested hours later on a charge of inciting illegal acts.

The 40-year-old man took to his personal Facebook page to issue the threat on the part of the anarchist group “Rouvikonas”.

Earlier, a prosecutor in Athens filled misdemeanor charges against two suspects who police allege threw red paint at the exterior of a building housing Greece’s largest employers’ association, SEV, a day earlier.

The two suspects were referred for immediate trial, as the relevant prosecutor determined that the pair were arrested “In flagrante delicto”, or, caught “red-handed”.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών