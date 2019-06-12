Survey of top CEOs in Greece shows increased optimism, FDIs in coming five-year period

A survey of 35 CEOs and top corporate executives in Greece shows an increased confidence that FDIs attracted by the country will continue to grow in the coming years, following almost a decade of economic decline.

The results of the survey, conducted for a second straight year by Metron Analysis in cooperation with Public Affairs & Networks, was presented at a seminar (invest.gr forum) in Athens on Monday regarding investments in the country, where the BoG also unveiled figures on FDIs over the past three years.

Specifically, eight out of 10 CEOs who responded in the survey said it was possible to very possible that their company will increase its investments in the country. Those that expressed a certainty over this prospect reached 60 percent in this survey, up from 53 percent in 2018.

Additionally, 86 percent said they are optimistic over the Greek economy's growth prospects in the coming five-year period.