Greek state posts 1.46 bln€ primary budget surplus in Q1 2019

Monday, 15 April 2019 20:29
UPD:20:32
The Greek central government's primary budget surplus in the first quarter of 2019 reached 1.46 billion euros, far exceeding a target of a 960 budget deficit for the same period, according to figures released by the finance ministry.

Higher revenues and yet another round of reduced spending generated the surplus.

Based on provisional figures on the execution of the state budget the result for the first trimester in 2019 compares with a primary budget surplus of 1.879 billion euros in Q1 2018.

The state's net revenues reached 12 billion euros in Q1 2019, up by 1.349 billion euros (12.7 percent) from the target, as stipulated in the 2019 budget report.

