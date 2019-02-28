Latest Pulse opinion poll puts ND lead at 11% points over ruling SYRIZA

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party returned to double-digit percentage point "territory" in a latest opinion poll, unveiled on Thursday evening, with its distance from ruling SYRIZA measured at 11 points.

The poll was presented during the primetime newscast of Skai television, a staunch media critic of the leftist government, and conducted by the Pulse firm.

Specifically, center-right ND is preferred by 32.5 percent of respondents, based on extrapolated results, with leftist SYRIZA receiving 21.5 percent. The previous opinion poll by the same firm last month, January 2019, showed a 10.5-percentage point lead for ND -- 33 percent to 22.5 percent.

Without an extrapolation of results, the figures are 30 percent to 20.5 percent.

Results on the question of respondents' preference for a political party based on the number of valid responses showed only another three parties polling above 3 percent, the threshold for entering Parliament. Those parties are Golden Dawn, 8 percent; Kinima Allagis, 7 percent, and the Communist Party, 6 percent.

A burgeoning newcomer on Greece's splintered and fickle political scene, especially amongst lesser political groupings, is a 2.5-percentage-point showing for a new party called "Elliniki Lysi" (Greek solution), with positions appearing as conservative nationalist, pro-Church and Russia-friendly.

The undecided/no answer portion of the poll reached 12 percent of the total.

Finally, 62 percent of respondents said they believed ND will win the next general election (59 percent last month), to 23 percent for SYRIZA (22 percent last month).