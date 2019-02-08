Mitsotakis reiterates opposition to Prespa pact, during Parliament debate for fYRoM's NATO membership

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday, speaking from Parliament's podium, reiterated that MPs of his center-right party will vote against the NATO membership of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), with a vote expected later in the evening.

"You're a government and a majority that is based on opportunist alliances in order to vote for the Prespa agreement, which is rejected by the majority of the Greek people," he said.

"Instead of going to elections, as he should have, Mr. Tsipras is trying to commit the country," he said, referring to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.