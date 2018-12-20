ND fields 10.5% point lead over ruling SYRIZA in latest poll

The main opposition New Democracy (ND) party returned to double digit percentage point "territory" in its lead over ruling SYRIZA party, in the most recent opinion poll presented on Thursday evening.

The center-right party was given a 10.5-percentage-point lead over once radical leftist SYRIZA in terms of voters' preferences, and with an extrapolation of the valid votes. The poll was conducted by the Pulse firm and presented on the primetime newscast of Skai television.

ND picked up 33.5 percent of respondents' preferences to 23 percent for SYRIZA. In November's poll by the same firm, ND had 31.5 percent to 22 percent for SYRIZA, a 9.5-percentage point lead.

Nearly half of the respondents, 46 percent, said the economy should be the next government's priority, followed by national issues and education.

Kinima Allagis (7%), Golden Dawn (7%) and the Communist Party (6%) are the only other parties shown as entering Parliament.

The undecided/no answer vote reached 11.5 percent.