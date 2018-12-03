Μinimum auction prices for Folli Follie shares in Attica department store set

An information bulletin for the auction of Folli Follie's 35.7-percent stake in Attica department stores has been posted on the eauction.gr platform by creditors banks.

FF's shares in the central Athens department store are security on loans taken out by the beleaguered multinational retailer and accessories maker, whose own shares on the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) were suspended from trading last summer.

The minimum asking price is 41.6 million euros for the entire stake, broken down to 29.456 million euros for 25.2 percent and 12.133 million euros for 10.5 percent, respectively.