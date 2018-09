A rock slide at the iconic Navagio site on the Ionian island of Zakynthos has resulted in light injuries for three people, although concerns were later expressed over missing persons, given that three anchored pleasure craft were overturned due to the waves caused from the falling rocks and boulders.

ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/Κ. ΣΥΝΕΤΟΣ

Initial press reports referred to three people missing.

IMERAZANTE.GR

Hundreds of beach-goers were at the secluded cove, reached only by boat, when the rock slide occurred.