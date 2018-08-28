Passenger traffic at Greek airports up 10.1% in Jan-Jul 2018 period (yoy); figure at 34.38 mln

Passenger traffic at Greece's commercial airports increased by 10.1 percent (yoy) in the first seven months of the year, benefitting primarily from overseas traffic.

According to data released on Monday by the country's civil aviation authority, the Jan-Jul 2018 showed that the total number of passengers passing through Greek airports exceeded 34.38 million (10.1 percent), compared to 31.23 million passengers over the same period in 2017.

The total number of flights recorded at Greek airports was 289,453, of which 113,694 were domestic and 175,759 international flights - an increase of 8.3 percent.

July 2018 passenger traffic was also up by 8.9 percent compared to the same month in 2017.