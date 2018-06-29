Prosecutor orders probe into threat to burn down Athens broadcaster

Friday, 29 June 2018 10:50
UPD:10:55
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΟΡΕΣΤΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΟΥ
The head of the Athens prosecutor's office on Friday ordered a preliminary investigation into a social media post by an individual linked with a notorious anti-state group, which threatens to burn down of a Greek broadcaster.

The man that allegedly made the "cyber-threat" is linked with the "Rouvikonas" (Rubicon) group, self-described as an "anarchist collective". Members of the group have staged several high-profile "interventions" over the past few years, barging into state offices, law offices, hospitals and even trying to enter diplomatic missions in protest. However, beyond small-scale vandalism - breaking office equipment and throwing paint - no physical violence has been reported, only threats of violence.

The broadcaster in question is Athens-based Skai television and radio, considered as one of the most prominent media critics of the current leftist-rightist coalition government in Greece.

"We'll burn down Skai. Today, tomorrow, I don't know, but we'll burn it down; and we'll dance like Indians around its ashes," the threatening post read.

