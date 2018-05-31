Privatization agency: Five expressions of interest for majority stake in Hellenic Petroleum

Five expressions of interest for the purchase of a majority package of the Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.pe) group were submitted by a deadline on Wedneday.

Greece's privatization agency, HRADF, and Paneuropean Oil and Industrial Holdings S.A. are offering a 51-percent stake of Greece's biggest petrochemical and refinery group to the highest bidder in an international tender.

According to the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund, the five investment schemes that submitted an expression of interest are: