Privatization agency: Five expressions of interest for majority stake in Hellenic Petroleum

Thursday, 31 May 2018 11:36
UPD:11:38
REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A- A A+

Five expressions of interest for the purchase of a majority package of the Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.pe) group were submitted by a deadline on Wedneday.

Greece's privatization agency, HRADF, and Paneuropean Oil and Industrial Holdings S.A. are offering a 51-percent stake of Greece's biggest petrochemical and refinery group to the highest bidder in an international tender.

According to the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund, the five investment schemes that submitted an expression of interest are:

  1. Alrai Group Holdings Ltd.
  2. Carbon Asset Μanagement DWC-LLC και  Alshaheen Group S.A. (a consortium)
  3. Gupta Family Group Alliance
  4. Glencore Energy UK LTD
  5. Vitol Holding B.V.

 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών