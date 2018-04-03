Archaeological council relents, will allow BBC to film on Sounion archaeological site

A previous "no" by Greece's powerful Central Archaeological Council (KAS) to a BBC request to film a segment for an upcoming series on the archaeological site of Sounion turned into a resounding "yes" on Tuesday.

Following KAS members' "about-face", shooting for the BBC series "The Little Drummer Girl", the television adaptation of John le Carré's (David Cornwell) well-known spy novel, is set for April 12, with preparations on April 11.

The "saving face" for the reversal was a second application for the site by the series' local producers, whereby they requested a shooting schedule between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., rather than the previous 7 to 7 schedule.

A split decision by KAS members last week to reject the first application generated a firestorm of criticism against the board, including by several high-profile government ministers.