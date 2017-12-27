Minister refers to effort in 2018 to raise minimum monthly private sector wage scale

Wednesday, 27 December 2017 21:35
The relevant labor minister on Wednesday, speaking to a party-affiliated radio station, promised that the leftist-rightist Greek coalition government will attempt to raise the minimum monthly salary level in the country next year.

Repeated salary cuts, tax hikes and higher contributions have results in full-time private sector monthly pay for a salaried wage-earner of below 700 euros (calculated on 12 months), with minimum part-time pay under 400 euros per month.

Minister Efi Achtsioglou also promised that the government will also try and find another bonus scheme for low-income pensioners that saw the elimination of a month bonus allocated with social security, known as the EKAS benefit.

