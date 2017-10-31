Special levy on interest-bearing bank loans nets 852 mln€ over 2015-16, FinMin says

A special levy on interest-bearing bank loans has collected 852 million euros over the 2015-16 period, the relevant finance minister announced this week.

Nevertheless, FinMin Euclid Tsakalotos said only 175 million euros of the sum has been funneled to beneficiaries who have suffered damages and losses from natural disasters or are victims of terrorism.

Tsakalotos presented the figures in Parliament.

The breakdown was 436 million euros in 2015 and 416 million euros in 2016 from the tax.

Specifically for 2015, according to Bank of Greece (BoG) figures, 44 million euros was used for housing repatriated Greeks; 12 million euros for wildfire damages; five million euros for quake damages and lesser amounts for flood damage and restoration of buildings designated as preserved.