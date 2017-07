The Greek state sold 812.5 million euros worth of 3-month T-bills on Wednesday as part of regular efforts to refinance maturing issues, according to the country's Public Debt Management (PDM).

The yield on the sale stood at 2.33 percent, down from 2.70 in a previous bond sale last month, raising 238 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.85, up from 1.30 in the previous sale.