Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took to Twitter to congratulate Emmanuel Macron for his decisive election victory in Sunday’s second round French -presidential election over right-wing populist Marine Le Pen.

"Emmanuel Macron’s victory is a breather for France and all of Europe. I am certain we will closely cooperate to change Europe's course; to again inspire its peoples, so as not to relive the nightmare of the extreme right”, was the Tweet on the Greek premier's official profile.