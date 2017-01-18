Berlin: IMF participation in Greek program is 'necessary for us'

Wednesday, 18 January 2017 15:36
UPD:15:37
REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
A- A A+

Berlin on Wednesday reiterated that it believes that the IMF will remain in the Greek program (third bailout), with a relevant finance ministry spokeswoman saying that “for us, the Fund’s participation is necessary”.

The latest statement comes after a cascade of comments, speculation and back-and-forth positioning over the IMF’s continuing presence in the Greek bailout, all amid a now delayed second review of the Greek program and uncertainty over the course of the country’s finances – and financing needs – after the bailout ends in mid 2018.

The German spokeswoman’s statement comes after a same-day Bild article claiming that Wolfgang Schaeuble is considering a continuation of the Greek program without the presence of the IMF.

The German FinMin has previously stated that the absence of the Fund could be covered by a supervisory role for the ESM.

In any case, as Bild notes, another special vote in the Bundestag would be required, probably before federal elections in Germany in September.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών