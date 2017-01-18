Berlin: IMF participation in Greek program is 'necessary for us'

Berlin on Wednesday reiterated that it believes that the IMF will remain in the Greek program (third bailout), with a relevant finance ministry spokeswoman saying that “for us, the Fund’s participation is necessary”.

The latest statement comes after a cascade of comments, speculation and back-and-forth positioning over the IMF’s continuing presence in the Greek bailout, all amid a now delayed second review of the Greek program and uncertainty over the course of the country’s finances – and financing needs – after the bailout ends in mid 2018.

The German spokeswoman’s statement comes after a same-day Bild article claiming that Wolfgang Schaeuble is considering a continuation of the Greek program without the presence of the IMF.

The German FinMin has previously stated that the absence of the Fund could be covered by a supervisory role for the ESM.

In any case, as Bild notes, another special vote in the Bundestag would be required, probably before federal elections in Germany in September.