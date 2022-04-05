State subsidy for natural gas bills doubling in April

The state subsidy for the natural gas bills of households and enterprises will double in April compared with March, reaching 40 euros per thermal MWh from 20 euros in March.

Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas has sent a letter to the natural gas providers to inform them about the government's decision.

The beneficiaries of the subsidy are all household consumers, which number roughly 540,000, for the total of their monthly consumption and all the commercial and industrial consumers, independent of their size, turnover and number of employees, except electricity producers.

The support measures for the natural gas consumers in April, including DEPA's discount, will reach 88.74 million euros from 63 million euros in April.

Source: ANA-MPA