The first case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has been identified in Greece, Health Minister Thanos Plevris confirmed on Thursday during a briefing on to clarify the measures for the compulsory vaccination of all permanent residents of Greece who are over 60.

According to Plevris, the case concerns a Greek citizen from South Africa in Crete and the National Public Health Organisation has taken all the necessary steps to track his contacts.

Source: ANA-MPA