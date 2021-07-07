Winning bid for Greece's largest shipyard, at Skaramangas, submitted by company controlled by shipowner Prokopiou

A company controlled by Greek shipowner George Prokopiou on Wednesday was the declared the winner of an international tender to sell-off the insolvent Hellenic Shipyards, the biggest in Greece and of the largest in the east Mediterranean.

A bid by Milina Enterprises Co Ltd exceeded 37 million euros. The winning bid was some seven million euros higher than a set starting price of 30.7 million euros.

In a later statement, Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras welcomed the development, reminding that the shipyards in Skaramangas, which has booked hundreds of millions of euros in contracts with the Hellenic Navy, had for decades accumulated debts and operating losses.

"The previous government simply placed the shipyards under special administration, without any further initiatives. This government set its priority from the very start, to reverse course for the country's biggest shipyard," he said.