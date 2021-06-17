Continued lower VAT rate for five eastern Aegean isles plagued by refugee/migrant crisis

The Greek government on Thursday announced, after the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, a permanent decision to retain a lower VAT rate for five eastern Aegean islands plagued by the refugee/migrant crisis, namely, Chios, Lesvos, Kos, Leros and Samos.

The lower rate will apply for as long as temporary shelters for asylum seekers and would-be refugees are hosted on the islands. The latter hail from numerous countries extending from sub-Sahara Africa to South Asia, but mostly from the Middle East, and landed on the islands after disembarking from the opposite Turkish coast, often aided by migrant-smuggling rings operating in the latter country.