Cigarette maker Papastratos voted as best workplace in Greece in 2021

Cigarette maker Papastratos was voted as the best workplace in Greece for 2021, according to a study by Randstad.

The top three spots are completed by Aegean Airlines and chocolates maker Ion, which were in first and fourth place, respectively, last year.

Criteria used to grade workplaces included financial stability and robustness; a good reputation; workplace stability and safety; a pleasant workplace and safety during the pandemic.

The rest of the "top 10" are Bank of Greece; confectionary and cookie maker Papadopoulos; Sklavenitis super markets; Elpen pharmaceutical; Demo pharmaceutical and National Bank of Greece.