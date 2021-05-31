Covid-19 outbreak: Number of intubated patients in ICUs drops to 481 on Mon. in Greece

Monday witnessed another reduction in the number of acute Covid-19 cases treated in hospital ICUS, with 481 intubated patients reported on the day, 16 less than on the previous day, Sunday.

Related deaths over the past 24 hours were 41, with 95.1 percent of the victims having suffered from an underlying condition or above the age of 70. The latest figures brought the death toll to 12,095 in the country since the advent of the pandemic, with the average age of the victims being 78.

In terms of intubated patients, 86.7 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. The average age is 67.

The number of new single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 reached 1,007, out of nearly 23,000 tests conducted the previous day, Sunday. The average age of new infections remained fixed at 44.