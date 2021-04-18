'Rhodes experiment' entails studying group of Dutch tourists' pandemic-related behavior on holiday isle

Of the 25,000 who submitted an application to participate in an Covid-19-related "experiment" by the Dutch government for a paid vacation to the Dodecanese island of Rhodes, one of Greece's premier island destinations, 189 were chosen.

This sample group will subsequently come under scrutiny by public health researchers, whose data will ostensibly determine the best way in which the this year's tourism season can be inaugurated amid a pandemic.

According to the Vienna daily "Der Standard" and Deutche Welle, the Greek government "wants to salvage the tourism season despite the high number of Covid-19 instances (in the country)".

The so-called "Rhodes experiment", as the program has been dubbed, will see public health researchers accompanying the tourists to observe their behavior, namely, how frequently they wash their hands, if they keep social distances and if they properly wear face masks.

Following the holiday, the tourists must remain in quarantine for five days.