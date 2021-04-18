'Rhodes experiment' entails studying group of Dutch tourists' pandemic-related behavior on holiday isle

Monday, 19 April 2021 00:00
UPD:00:01
REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI

General view of the Mitsis Grand Hotel Beach amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rhodes on the island of Rhodes, Greece April 12, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
A- A A+

Of the 25,000 who submitted an application to participate in an Covid-19-related "experiment" by the Dutch government for a paid vacation to the Dodecanese island of Rhodes, one of Greece's premier island destinations, 189 were chosen.

This sample group will subsequently come under scrutiny by public health researchers, whose data will ostensibly determine the best way in which the this year's tourism season can be inaugurated amid a pandemic.

According to the Vienna daily "Der Standard" and Deutche Welle, the Greek government "wants to salvage the tourism season despite the high number of Covid-19 instances (in the country)".

The so-called "Rhodes experiment", as the program has been dubbed, will see public health researchers accompanying the tourists to observe their behavior, namely, how frequently they wash their hands, if they keep social distances and if they properly wear face masks.

Following the holiday, the tourists must remain in quarantine for five days.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών