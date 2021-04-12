Covid-19 outbreak: ICU cases, daily related fatalities in Greece at same levels as last week

The number of ICU patients suffering from Covid-19 and related deaths reported over the 24-hour period remained high on Monday, by Greek standards, although new single-day instances of the virus eased, due to the lower tests conducted over the weekend.

Specifically, 781 patients remained treated in hospital ICUs, while related fatalities reported on Monday reached 76. The death toll since the beginning of the pandemic in the country reached 8,961.

Comparatively, 1,606 new cases were identified, almost half the daily number over the past week.