Next Wednesday was cited by the government on Friday as the date when the first free Covid-19 self-tests will be available at pharmacies around Greece.

The tests will be made available first to high school students and educators, with a negative result mandatory for attending classes in reopened schools. Free tests for ages 18 to 64 will then be made available.

At present, the state will allocate one free test per person per week. No testing will take place within pharmacies themselves.