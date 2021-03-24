Covid-19 outbreak: Intubated patients in Greece near 700; 67 related deaths

The number of intubated patients treated in hospital ICUs for acute Covid-19 symptoms reached nearly 700 on Wednesday (699), while related deaths from the virus reached 67 over the past 24 hours.

New confirmed instances of Covid-19 were 3,062, with the total since the advent of the pandemic now exceeding 245,000.

The death toll from the pandemic reached 7,649, with the average age of the victims being 79. Of the victims, 95.7 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

The average age of the intubated patients was 68, with 81.5 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

The average age of new infections fell to 44.