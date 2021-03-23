Greek PM, top 'brass' tour USS Eisenhower at Souba Bay

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, along with the country's defense minister and armed forces' leadership, boarded the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Tuesday, which has docked at the Souda anchorage in northern Crete.

INTIME NEWS/ΓΤΠ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ

The aircraft carrier's docking in Crete is the latest in a series of high-profile visits and joint exercises between Greek and US forces, on land, sea and air.

Mitsotakis and the Greek delegation, along with US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, were greeted by top US commanders in the region, as well as the carrier's commander, Capt. Paul Campagna.

INTIME NEWS/ΓΤΠ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ

"This week, as we're celebrating the 200-year anniversary of the beginning of the Greek Revolution, we recall the bonds that unite us with the United States; bonds that are not only social, political, economic, but are also, primarily, ones of common values," Mitsotakis said, in a brief statement, adding that Greece-US military cooperation is at an extremely high level.