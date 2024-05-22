Mitsotakis underlines PPC’s success story; Greece to play leading role in energy transition

PPC was on the brink of bankruptcy in 2019 and has now become a regional energy “player”, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the Eurelectric conference “Lights On” held in Athens on May 22-23. Mitsotakis underlined PPC’s success story and referred to the government’s intention to play a leading role in the country’s energy transition at European level.

The success of PPC, as he underlined, shows the strong growth prospects of the Greek economy, a fact that is already reflected in the main indicators, as well as in the increase of Foreign Direct Investments over the last years. “Foreign investors have regained their confidence in the country,” he said.

In the energy sector, the penetration of RES is progressing rapidly, while the exploitation of all available resources is underway. He made special mention of the offshore wind development plan, pointing out that the Aegean sea area has a very strong wind potential, which creates favorable conditions and prospects for the sector.

“The energy transition is an important opportunity for Greece. We have rich solar and wind potential, these sources can become the backbone of a completely different system,” he stated, also referring to the strong interest expressed in the sector. The prime minister emphasized that Greece can become an exporter of “green” electricity.

In addition, the prime minister referred to the initiatives he personally undertook at the European level, highlighting his intervention months ago on the need for investment in networks and the development of electrical interconnections.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simpson

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simpson, in her short greeting at the opening of the conference, acknowledged the steps that Greece has taken in promoting “green” energy in compliance with European goals and policies. She made special reference to the progress of Europe in terms of its independence from Russian natural gas, a fact that is now reflected in the “numbers”, ensuring at the same time a high degree of energy security and affordable energy. She highlighted the progress that has been made in achieving the European goals for the decarbonization of the economy, underlining the need for concrete measures and interventions to strengthen the competitiveness of European industry.