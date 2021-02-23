FinMin: Pandemic lockdown costs Greek economy as much as 3 bln€ per month

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 20:58
UPD:21:01
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ


Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, in comments to news radio on Tuesday, said a universal lockdown in the country as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic translates into losses of three billion euros on a monthly basis, whereas the losses are currently calculated at 2.7 billion euros monthly.

Specifically, he said that for every 15 days of a closed retail sector in "red zone" areas, cash reserves are reduced by one to 1.5 billion euros.

Asked about the prospect of a pending reopening of the entire retail sector throughout the country, Staikouras merely said that a recommendation by a committee of epidemiologists and public health experts will determine the government's proposal.

