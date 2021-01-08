Partial nationwide lockdown restrictions extended for a week in Greece, to Jan. 18

Partial pandemic-related lockdown measures throughout Greece were extended by one week, until Jan. 18, which includes the continued closure of most retail sectors - excluding supermarkets and pharmacies - along with bookstores and personal care shops.

Fishing and hunting were also prohibited for another week.

In terms of places of worship, the current regime will be extended, namely, religious services without the presence of worshipers, although personal prayer and spiritual guidance is still allowed.

Primary schools will open on Jan. 11, barring decisions to delay the opening in high concentration areas.

Restaurants, coffee shops, bars and gymnasiums in the country have been closed for more than two months now.