Covid-19 outbreak: Slow but steady easing of pandemic figures in Greece on Thurs.; 78 fatalities, 1,155 new confirmed cases

Pandemic-related figures continued a slow but steady slide in Greece on Thursday, nearly six weeks into a partial nationwide lockdown. The number of related deaths reported on Thursday in the east Mediterranean country of 11 million residents reached 78, while 542 intubated patients remained hospitalized in ICUs.

The number of single-day new confirmed infections reached 1,155, nearly one-half than were detected a month ago.

In terms of the intubated patients, the average age is 66, with 77.7 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70. Conversely, 782 patients with acute Covid-19 symptoms have been discharged from ICUs.

With Thursday's 78 fatalities, the death toll in Greece since the advent of the pandemic reached 3,948. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 79, with 95.6 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.