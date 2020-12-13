Covid-19 outbreak: Confirmed new single-day infections in Greece return to 3-digit territory on Sun.; 85 fatalities

Sunday recorded the first three-digit number of single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 in Greece in weeks, an optimist sign entering into a sixth week of a partial nationwide lockdown.

Specifically, 693 new infections were reported on the day, with one qualifier being a smaller number of tests the previous day, a Saturday.

At the same time, 85 related fatalities were reported, up from 68 the previous day. Acute Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital ICUs were 552 on Sunday, down from 577 the previous day. Conversely, 730 previously intubated patients recovered and exited ICUs.

The average of intubated patients with acute coronavirus symptoms remained 66, while 77 percent are over the age of 70 or suffer from an underlying condition.

The average age of the victims from the pandemic in the country fell slightly to 79, while the percentage of those who fell from Covid-19 and were over 70 or suffered from an underlying condition eased to 95.8 percent.