Covid-19 outbreak: 1,677 new confirmed infections on Wed.; 95 single-day related deaths in 4th week of lockdown

New confirmed Covid-19 infections in Greece on Wednesday reached 1,677, just shy of 200,000 since the advent of the pandemic, while 578 patients with acute coronavirus remained intubated. The death toll over the past 24 hours reached 95, almost exactly at the 6:1 ratio of intubated patients and related fatalities recorded on a daily basis, a trend that has stubbornly mostly unchanged over the recent period.

The average age of those with acute Covid-19 symptoms being treated in hospital ICUs increased slightly, to 66 years old, while 75.8 percent suffer from underlying conditions or are above the age of 70.

The death toll in Greece from the pandemic reached 3,289, with the average age being 79, now from the previous figure of 80, whereas 96.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.